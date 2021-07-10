Senior Thais and Expats Will Receive AstraZeneca Vaccine Shipped from Japan







BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) says that senior Thais and foreigners based in Thailand will be given priority for the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, which arrived in the country from Japan on 9 July.

CCSA assistant spokeswoman Dr Apisamai Srirangsan said Thais and foreigners aged 60 or over and those with any of seven chronic diseases will be among the groups to receive the vaccine. Other recipients will be students, diplomats, athletes and people in need of inoculation before travelling overseas.

