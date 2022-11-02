November 2, 2022

Government claims its liquor policy is in the public interest

4 hours ago TN
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha during a cabinet meeting at the Government House

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha during a cabinet meeting at the Government House. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.




The government has defended its liquor policy, as announced in an edict which came into force today (Wednesday), insisting that it is in the public interest, will put an end to the current oligopoly and is not intended to wrong-foot the opposition Move Forward Party as alleged.

The essence of the edict is to allow individuals to produce liquor for household consumption and for commercial purposes if they wish, said Deputy Government Spokesperson Tipanan Sirichana today.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Beer glasses and menu in a restaurant

Thais Allowed to Make Alcoholic Beverages For Own Consumption

4 hours ago TN
Vehicles at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport Terminal Building Departures Level

TAT predicts 18 million foreign arrivals in 2023

4 hours ago TN
The Nagas are a divine race of half-human, half-serpent beings

Naga Officially Approved as National Mythical Symbol

5 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Beer glasses and menu in a restaurant

Thais Allowed to Make Alcoholic Beverages For Own Consumption

4 hours ago TN
Vehicles at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport Terminal Building Departures Level

TAT predicts 18 million foreign arrivals in 2023

4 hours ago TN
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha during a cabinet meeting at the Government House

Government claims its liquor policy is in the public interest

4 hours ago TN
Street at night in Old Phuket Town

Suspect says he stabbed and killed the wrong person by accident near Phuket shopping mall

4 hours ago TN
Bars and pubs in Soi Cowboy, just next to Terminal 21, Bangkok

200 Policemen Searched 6 Entertainment Venues for Drugs in Bangkok

4 hours ago TN