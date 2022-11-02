Government claims its liquor policy is in the public interest









The government has defended its liquor policy, as announced in an edict which came into force today (Wednesday), insisting that it is in the public interest, will put an end to the current oligopoly and is not intended to wrong-foot the opposition Move Forward Party as alleged.

The essence of the edict is to allow individuals to produce liquor for household consumption and for commercial purposes if they wish, said Deputy Government Spokesperson Tipanan Sirichana today.

