October 27, 2022

Move Forward Party cries foul against attempts to scuttle its Progressive Liquor Bill

Parliament, meeting at the National Legislative Assembly

Parliament, meeting at the National Legislative Assembly. Photo: Public Relations Department. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




Thailand’s opposition Move Forward Party is urging members of the public to voice their support for the party’s draft Progressive Liquor Bill openly and to share the party’s view on this issue on social media, according to party leader Pita Limjaroenrat.

In his Instagram post today (Wednesday), Pita explained the five reasons why the Move Forward Party initiated the Bill in the first place.

