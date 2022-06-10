June 10, 2022

House of Representatives Accepts New Liquor Bill

4 hours ago
Sappaya-Sapasathan , the new parliament of Thailand in Bangkok

Sappaya-Sapasathan , the new parliament of Thailand in Bangkok. Photo: P Phongsakon. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK, June 9 (TNA) – The House of Representatives passed a bill to liberalize liquor production in its first reading with 178 votes to 137 and formed a 25-member committee to scrutinize it before the second reading.

The House yesterday (June 8) considered the Excise Tax Bill aka a progressive liquor bill proposed by the group of Move Forward MP for Bangkok Taopiphop Limjittrakorn. Earlier the cabinet had examined the bill and returned it to the House.

The bill allowed people to make liquors for consumption without having to apply for a license.

