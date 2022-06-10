Cannabis in food and for use in Thailand sees brisk sales following decriminalisation









Cannabis has suddenly become a fad among many Thai eateries, which are openly offering food and drinks containing cannabis after the plant, as well as hemp, were removed from the illegal narcotics yesterday (Thursday).

Numerous shops are selling cannabis and smoking accessories, with the plants, which used to be grown secretly in the back gardens, now being cultivated and sold openly.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

