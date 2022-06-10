June 10, 2022

Tourism Ministry to Delay Tourism Fee Until the End of This Year

4 hours ago TN
Arrivals Level, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Arrivals Level at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. Photo: David McKelvey / flickr.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has announced that it will postpone the collection of the 300-baht tourism fee until the fourth quarter of this year and will propose the cancellation of the Thailand Pass starting next month.

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn announced that the ministry has decided to withdraw the proposal to implement a tourism fee in order to conduct additional research on the matter. In light of tourists who only stay one or two nights in the country, he believes that the tourist fee for land arrival should be reconsidered.

