May 30, 2022

Thailand Pass Scrapped for Thais

1 hour ago TN
Terminal building of Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Terminal building of Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. Photo: Uwe Schwarzbach / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.




BANGKOK, May 30 (TNA) – From June 1 Thailand Pass registration will be compulsory only for foreign arrivals, not for Thais, according to the government spokesman.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said that from June 1 on the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration would end all kinds of quarantine and Thais would not have to register their arrivals via the Thailand Pass system or undergo a pre-travel COVID-19 test.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN

