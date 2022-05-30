Thailand Pass Scrapped for Thais









BANGKOK, May 30 (TNA) – From June 1 Thailand Pass registration will be compulsory only for foreign arrivals, not for Thais, according to the government spokesman.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said that from June 1 on the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration would end all kinds of quarantine and Thais would not have to register their arrivals via the Thailand Pass system or undergo a pre-travel COVID-19 test.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





