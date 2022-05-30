Thailand Pass Scrapped for Thais
BANGKOK, May 30 (TNA) – From June 1 Thailand Pass registration will be compulsory only for foreign arrivals, not for Thais, according to the government spokesman.
Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said that from June 1 on the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration would end all kinds of quarantine and Thais would not have to register their arrivals via the Thailand Pass system or undergo a pre-travel COVID-19 test.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
