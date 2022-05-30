May 30, 2022

EV Bikes to Feature at Bangkok Motorbike Festival 2022

1 hour ago TN
TVS X-Fossil electric motorbike concept running on on Li-Ion batteries

TVS X-Fossil electric motorbike concept running on on Li-Ion batteries. Photo: Tahir Hashmi / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – AJ Advance Technology Pcl (AJA) showcased e-bikes at the recently-concluded Bangkok Motorbike Festival 2022 over the weekend, amid growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) in Thailand.

AJA CEO Pichai Panjasanka also promoted the company’s latest model, the “T9” e-bike, which is powered by a 3,000-watt motor, has a top speed of 106 kilometers per hour, and carries a swappable lithium battery.

Pichai noted that AJA brought several EVs to the kingdom over the past three years, including electric bikes, motor bikes and tricycles.

National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Na-ark Rojanasuvan,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

