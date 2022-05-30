EV Bikes to Feature at Bangkok Motorbike Festival 2022









BANGKOK (NNT) – AJ Advance Technology Pcl (AJA) showcased e-bikes at the recently-concluded Bangkok Motorbike Festival 2022 over the weekend, amid growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) in Thailand.

AJA CEO Pichai Panjasanka also promoted the company’s latest model, the “T9” e-bike, which is powered by a 3,000-watt motor, has a top speed of 106 kilometers per hour, and carries a swappable lithium battery.

Pichai noted that AJA brought several EVs to the kingdom over the past three years, including electric bikes, motor bikes and tricycles.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Na-ark Rojanasuvan,

Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

