Large tree collapses, killing 1 in Songkhla









SONGKHLA: A large tree, over 200 years old, collapsed on a house inside the grounds of a temple, crushing a man to death and damaging a car in Sadao district early on Sunday.

The incident occurred at about 3.40am at the Thung Prap monastery following a heavy rainstorm, Somboon Wanphetcha, 58, a resident who lived hear the temple said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Assawin Pakkawan

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





