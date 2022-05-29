May 30, 2022

Large tree collapses, killing 1 in Songkhla

20 hours ago TN
Padang Besar in Songkhl

Padang Besar in Sadao District, Songkhla. Photo: Mohigan.




SONGKHLA: A large tree, over 200 years old, collapsed on a house inside the grounds of a temple, crushing a man to death and damaging a car in Sadao district early on Sunday.

The incident occurred at about 3.40am at the Thung Prap monastery following a heavy rainstorm, Somboon Wanphetcha, 58, a resident who lived hear the temple said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Assawin Pakkawan
BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Rough waters and a warning of the incoming storm

Rough conditions in Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea for next 36 hours

21 hours ago TN
Train station in Lang Suan, Chumphon

Teen girl killed in car-train crash in Chumphon

2 days ago TN
Phukhao Thong, Sukhirin District, Narathiwat

Marine Police Attacked in Narathiwat, 3 Injured

4 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Somdet Chao Phraya Fire Brigade Fire Truck in Bangkok

Fire at electrical appliances warehouse in Samut Prakan

1 hour ago TN
Terminal building of Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Thailand Pass Scrapped for Thais

1 hour ago TN
TVS X-Fossil electric motorbike concept running on on Li-Ion batteries

EV Bikes to Feature at Bangkok Motorbike Festival 2022

2 hours ago TN
Padang Besar in Songkhl

Large tree collapses, killing 1 in Songkhla

20 hours ago TN
Visa on arrival's queue at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Most overseas arrivals in Thailand this year come from India

20 hours ago TN