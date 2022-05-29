Most overseas arrivals in Thailand this year come from India
Indian tourists represent the most foreign arrivals in Thailand so far this year. 100,884 arrived between January 1st and May 24th, said Government Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana today (Sunday).
He said, however, that the Tourism Authority Thailand (TAT) will try to attract as many as 3,000 Indian tourists per month through pro-active tourism promotion and marketing campaigns and the opening of new direct flight serviceslinking Indian cities with Thai tourist destinations, such as Chiang Mai.
By Thai PBS World