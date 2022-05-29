Indian tourist says he was physically assaulted by security guards at a Walking Street disco in Pattaya









A 31-year-old Indian tourist reported to Pattaya police early this morning that he was allegedly physical assaulted by a group of security guards at a popular Walking Street disco.

The incident took place around 3:30 A.M. when, according to the tourist’s statement, he was driving down Soi 16, next to Walking Street in his rental vehicle. The name of the tourist was withheld by Pattaya law enforcement.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





