Indian tourist says he was physically assaulted by security guards at a Walking Street disco in Pattaya
A 31-year-old Indian tourist reported to Pattaya police early this morning that he was allegedly physical assaulted by a group of security guards at a popular Walking Street disco.
The incident took place around 3:30 A.M. when, according to the tourist’s statement, he was driving down Soi 16, next to Walking Street in his rental vehicle. The name of the tourist was withheld by Pattaya law enforcement.
By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News
