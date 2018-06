CHACHOENGSAO, 21st June 2018 (NNT) – A wild elephant was found dead beside a road in Chachoengsao’s Sanam Chaikhet district. Electrocution was suspected to be the cause of its death.

The male elephant, believed to be about 15 years old, was found lying dead on the road at the entrance to a villager’s house that was cordoned off with barbed wire connected to a car battery.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri,

Rewriter: Praphorn Praphornkul

National News Bureau of Thailand