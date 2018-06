AYUTTHAYA: A 6-year-old girl was accidentally run over and killed by a tuk-tuk driven by her mother after falling off the vehicle in Wang Noi district on Thursday afternoon.

Police said that, around 4.00pm on Thursday, the 44-year-old mother, a Cambodian identified as Je, drove the three wheeled vehicle to collect her daughter from school in tambon Wangchula and take her home.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUNTHORN PONGPAO

BANGKOK POST