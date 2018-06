A 27-year-old South Korean woman has been arrested for killing her mother-in-law, who police said suffered from Alzheimer’s and had originally escaped from North Korea years ago, at their Chiang Mai home today.

When police arrived at their home in Muang district at 4am, they found the victim, An Jung Ja, 76, lying dead on her bed. A kitchen knife protruding from her chest.

Full story: coconuts.co

By Coconuts Bangkok