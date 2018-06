A man who robbed and allegedly attempted to rape a female Chinese tourist has been apprehended at his house while he was having his head shaved before entering the monkhood.

Sanook is reporting that Mae Rim cops in Chiang Mai announced the arrest of 26 year old Wuthisak yesterday and took him on a reenactment to the entrance to the Huay Tung Tao reservoir where he is said to have attacked and robbed a Chinese tourist last Friday night.

