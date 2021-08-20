  • August 20, 2021
Thailand’s Tourism Authority Considers “Travel Bubble” Scheme with Asian Countries

Kaohsiung City in Taiwan at night. Photo: tingyaoh (Pixabay).



BANGKOK (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has announced a marketing plan focusing on Asian territories with lower infection rates, such as China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

TAT deputy governor Thanet Petchsuwan said TAT offices across the region have been tasked with promoting Thailand as a holiday destination to vaccinated Asian tourists, as data from the Phuket “sandbox” and Samui Plus tourism schemes indicate the number of Asian tourists is lower than arrivals from Europe and the US.

Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,
Rewriter: Hugh Brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand



