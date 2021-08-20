Luxury Rafts Removed from Kanchanaburi National Park







KANCHANABURI, Aug 20 (TNA) – The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation confirmed a luxury floating hotel was removed from the Khwae Noi River in the Sai Yok National Park.

Niphon Chamnongsirisak, director of the department’s Protected Area Regional Office 3 (Banpong), said that five-star Saiyok Floatel with 29 rooms, restaurants, a reception hall and a swimming pool was completely demolished after having encroached on the Khwae Noi River’s section in the national park in Kanchanaburi province.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA





