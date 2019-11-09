Kanchanaburi removes riverside houses after housing project completed





KANCHANABURI (NNT) – Kanchanaburi province has conducted a religious ceremony marking the completion of Ban Mae Lamyai housing units which accommodate former riverside residents of the Khwae Yai river, as they started the removal of houses by the river, and relocated houseboats into a permanent docking spot. All 60 new housing units will be officially delivered to villagers by the Prime Minister in another ceremony on 11th November 2019.

The Governor of Kanchanaburi Jirakiat Bhumisawasdi today presided over the housing and houseboats regulation campaign to help residents along the banks of the Kwai Yai river, where the abbot of Wat Thewa Sangkharam temple Phra Kitti Suwattanaporn anointed the new houses on Ko Rattanakan Island with sacred paste for good fortune.

