CHUMPHON: A former local leader is in custody after three family members — two women and a 13-year-old girl — were shot dead following a quarrel over a 13-million-baht debt he said the family owed him

The fatal attack occurred on Saturday morning at a house in tambon Khun Krathing in Muang district, said Pol Col Paninthorn Choti, a duty officer at the Muang police station.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

