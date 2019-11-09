American man arrested in Chiang Mai after a racist and threatening public tirade goes viral

American man arrested in Chiang Mai after a racist and threatening public tirade goes viral1 min read
An American man has been arrested after racially abusing locals in Chiang Mai.
The man’s verbal tirade, which took place on Tuesday evening at Meechok Plaza, was caught on video and shared on Facebook.
According to the Facebook user who shared the clip, the foreign man was completely unprovoked and began shouting racist insults and threatening, as well as spitting at passers by.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
The Pattaya News / Thai Visa