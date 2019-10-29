Hunt for Song Thaew driver suspected of killing millionaire in Chiang Mai





Police in Chiang Mai province today sought an arrest warrant for a “Song Thaew” driver on suspicion of murdering a millionaire and stuffing her body in a refrigerator.

Chom Thong district police, responsible for investigating the case, identified the suspect as 39-year old Vitoon Sritabutr, alias Tum, a driver of yellow Song Thaew bus plying for trade in Chom Thong district.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



