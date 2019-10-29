Hunt for Song Thaew driver suspected of killing millionaire in Chiang Mai

Hunt for Song Thaew driver suspected of killing millionaire in Chiang Mai1 min read
Police in Chiang Mai province today sought an arrest warrant for a “Song Thaew” driver on suspicion of murdering a millionaire and stuffing her body in a refrigerator.
Chom Thong district police, responsible for investigating the case, identified the suspect as 39-year old Vitoon Sritabutr, alias Tum, a driver of yellow Song Thaew bus plying for trade in Chom Thong district.
By Thai PBS World