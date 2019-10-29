Australian Hells Angels gang member arrested on Pattaya for charges in Australia, to be deported





Police in Thailand’s resort town of Pattaya have arrested an Australian Hells Angels gang member who is wanted on drug charges in Western Australia.

Police say they arrested Luke Anderson on Thursday after meeting with Australian Embassy officials. Immigration police say they have revoked his visa and will deport him.

“We have informed the Australians and they have sent officials to escort him from Thailand to face charges in Australia,” said Pol Maj Gen Archayon Kraithong, commander of the Immigration Bureau’s Division 3. “We believe that he probably has more than one outstanding arrest warrant.”

