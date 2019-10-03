Two blacklisted foreigners in Phuket arrested, deported





PHUKET: Two foreigners already blacklisted and banned from re-entering Thailand have been caught in Phuket thanks to biometric passports, reports the Immigration Bureau.

Immigration Bureau Chief Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang explained to a press conference in Bangkok that the two cases involved a Russian woman identified only as “Julia” and an Iraqi national identified only as “Ali Hassan”.

By The Phuket News

