Fri. Oct 4th, 2019

Two blacklisted foreigners in Phuket arrested, deported

PHUKET: Two foreigners already blacklisted and banned from re-entering Thailand have been caught in Phuket thanks to biometric passports, reports the Immigration Bureau.

Immigration Bureau Chief Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang explained to a press conference in Bangkok that the two cases involved a Russian woman identified only as “Julia” and an Iraqi national identified only as “Ali Hassan”.

By The Phuket News

