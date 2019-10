BANGKOK, Oct 2 (TNA) – Scattered rains help reduce the levels of fine dust particles PM 2.5 in Bangkok that have soared over safe limit for many days.

The Pollution Control Department (PCD) reported the level of PM2.5, particulate matters smaller than 2.5 micrograms, dropped from 40-81 micrograms per cubic meter on Monday to 19-52 micrograms on Wednesday.

