Vehicles with “dirty” exhaust emissions will be ordered off the roads as part of the measures to fight the smog plaguing the capital.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said after a haze-fighting meeting on Tuesday that the Transport Ministry had been assigned to vigilantly check for vehicles emitting black exhaust fumes and ban them from Bangkok roads until their engines are repaired.

