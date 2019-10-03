Man held for torching, robbing girlfriend

Man held for torching, robbing girlfriend1 min read
A man was arrested in a 17-year-old case in which he allegedly torched and robbed a student girlfriend who had dumped him, leaving her crippled for the rest of her life.
Pol Col Neti Wongkularb, a superintendent of the Crime Suppression Division, said on Thursday that Kamron Somyapitak, 39, was arrested at a market in tambon Nong Yasai of Nong Yasai district in Suphan Buri province on Wednesday.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST