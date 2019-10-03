Fri. Oct 4th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Man held for torching, robbing girlfriend

1 min read
20 hours ago TN
Thung Bua railway stop in Suphanburi

Two Thai women at Thung Bua railway stop in Suphanburi. Photo: พุทธพร ส่องศรี.


A man was arrested in a 17-year-old case in which he allegedly torched and robbed a student girlfriend who had dumped him, leaving her crippled for the rest of her life.

Pol Col Neti Wongkularb, a superintendent of the Crime Suppression Division, said on Thursday that Kamron Somyapitak, 39, was arrested at a market in tambon Nong Yasai of Nong Yasai district in Suphan Buri province on Wednesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Missing 18-Day-old Baby Boy Found Dead in Sukhothai

3 days ago TN
1 min read

Fake Brand Name Products Seized near Thai-Cambodian Border

6 days ago TN
1 min read

Reservoir in Chachoengsao contaminated with heavy metals

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Navy says ฿112m mansion to be guest house for VIP visitors and official residence of navy chief

23 mins ago TN
1 min read

Stone-Throwing, No-Go Zones & Rape: Sweden Starts Looking at Migration Problem With New Eyes

26 mins ago TN
1 min read

MotoGP PTT Thailand Grand Prix 2019 at the Buriram Circuit

29 mins ago TN
1 min read

‘Billionaire’ left his ‘pretty’ bride with B3.5m debt

4 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close