Man held for torching, robbing girlfriend





A man was arrested in a 17-year-old case in which he allegedly torched and robbed a student girlfriend who had dumped him, leaving her crippled for the rest of her life.

Pol Col Neti Wongkularb, a superintendent of the Crime Suppression Division, said on Thursday that Kamron Somyapitak, 39, was arrested at a market in tambon Nong Yasai of Nong Yasai district in Suphan Buri province on Wednesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

