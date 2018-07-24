Jealous tomboy admits to vicious assault on girlfriend





A tomboy who used her motorcycle crash helmet to beat her girlfriend about the face and then stomped on her has admitted to police she was drunk at the time and acted in a fit of jealousy.

The vicious attack at the entrance to a dormitory in Bangkok last Thursday was videoed by onlookers who kept telling her to stop, and later posted on Facebook, drawing heavy fire.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

