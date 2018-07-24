Phra Meru of Princess Bejaratana Rajasuda and the information plate in Sanam Luang, Bangkok
Bangkok

Thais visit Buddhism Promotion Week event at Sanam Luang

By TN / July 24, 2018

BANGKOK, 24th July 2018 (NNT) – Thai people are already visiting the Buddhism Promotion Week event at Sanam Luang ahead of this year’s Asanha Bucha Day and Buddhist Lent Day.

After the Ministry of Culture held a ceremony to relocate Buddha’s relics from Wat Saket and the Grand Palace, for installation at Sanam Luang ceremonial ground on July 22, scores of Buddhist Thais have flocked there to pay their respects to the sacred items, praying for good fortune for themselves and their families. The relics will remain at the site until Buddhist Lent Day on July 28.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Surapan Laotharanarit
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close