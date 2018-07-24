Thais visit Buddhism Promotion Week event at Sanam Luang





BANGKOK, 24th July 2018 (NNT) – Thai people are already visiting the Buddhism Promotion Week event at Sanam Luang ahead of this year’s Asanha Bucha Day and Buddhist Lent Day.

After the Ministry of Culture held a ceremony to relocate Buddha’s relics from Wat Saket and the Grand Palace, for installation at Sanam Luang ceremonial ground on July 22, scores of Buddhist Thais have flocked there to pay their respects to the sacred items, praying for good fortune for themselves and their families. The relics will remain at the site until Buddhist Lent Day on July 28.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Surapan Laotharanarit

National News Bureau of Thailand

