Lampang woman in coma after suicide attempt following Facebook photos posted by alleged rapist

By TN / July 24, 2018

A Lampang woman has been given a 20-per-cent chance of survival after she drank pesticide in a suicide attempt following embarrassing photos posted on Facebook by her alleged rapist, her father said on Tuesday.

The parents of the 22-year-old visited her at Lampang Hospital Tuesday morning and complained to reporters that they feared that the rapist and his accomplices might not be brought to justice.

