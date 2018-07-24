Lampang woman in coma after suicide attempt following Facebook photos posted by alleged rapist





A Lampang woman has been given a 20-per-cent chance of survival after she drank pesticide in a suicide attempt following embarrassing photos posted on Facebook by her alleged rapist, her father said on Tuesday.

The parents of the 22-year-old visited her at Lampang Hospital Tuesday morning and complained to reporters that they feared that the rapist and his accomplices might not be brought to justice.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article