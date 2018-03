Health activists have urged the government to ban “paraquat”, a popular grass-and-pest killing chemical, as scientific studies have proved it is a health threat to farmers and consumers, but the Agriculture Department has raised concerns over the economic impact of a ban.

Paraquat is banned in more than 50 countries around the world due to its high toxicity, as only a small amount of consumption can kill a human being.

Full story: Bangkok Post

DUMRONGKIAT MALA

BANGKOK POST