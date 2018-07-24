While croc hunt continues, Phuket tourists rescued from dangerous surf





PHUKET: While the hunt for the elusive crocodile continues along Phuket’s southwest coast, four tourists were rescued from dangerous surf at Nai Harn Beach yesterday evening (July 22), near where the crocodile was first spotted.

The four tourists were swept out to sea by a strong rip current and were rescued by lifeguards some 200 metres from the shore at about 6:30pm.

By The Phuket News

