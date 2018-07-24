Red flag at Nai Harn beach in Phuket
Phuket

While croc hunt continues, Phuket tourists rescued from dangerous surf

By TN / July 24, 2018

PHUKET: While the hunt for the elusive crocodile continues along Phuket’s southwest coast, four tourists were rescued from dangerous surf at Nai Harn Beach yesterday evening (July 22), near where the crocodile was first spotted.

The four tourists were swept out to sea by a strong rip current and were rescued by lifeguards some 200 metres from the shore at about 6:30pm.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

TN

