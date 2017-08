PHUKET: Lifeguards have called for parents keep a close eye on children swimming at Phuket beaches over the Mother’s Day long weekend after a 7-year-old boy was rescued from a lagoon at the southern end of Nai Harn Beach yesterday (Aug 13).

Lifeguards stationed near the lagoon were called to help the boy at about 4pm.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News