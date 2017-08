One passenger was killed and over a dozen others were injured when an interprovincial bus rammed at the rear of a parawood truck on the Friendship Highway known as Mittraphap in Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima province before dawn Monday.

The bus which belongs to Roong Prasert Tour Co Ltd was on the way from Ubon Ratchathani province to Bangkok, while the truck was from Udon Thani to deliver the parawood to factory in Kaeng Koi district of Saraburi.

By Thai PBS