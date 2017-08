A suspected burglar was found dead after massive bleeding from a deep cut to his ankle not far from the house that he had apparently broken into late on Sunday.

The body of Tongsian Bamrung, 56, was found in front of the fence of a house in Moo 2 village in Tambon Na Klang, in Nong Bua Lam Phu’s Na Klang district, at 11pm.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation