Police on Saturday (Aug 12) seized 980 bars of compressed marijuana, weighing about 980 kilogramme in total, in a search of a van which had been abandoned in a bush in Muang district of Sakon Nakhon province.

Villagers of Ban Don Tum in Tambon Ngiu Don on Friday night informed Muang district police after they found a black Hyundai H1 van abandoned in a bush behind a fertiliser plant. The van’s doors were locked.

By Thai PBS