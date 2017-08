PHUKET: Police are investigating the alleged suicide of a 72-year-old French man at a house in Rawai yesterday (Aug 12). Chalong Police were notified of the death at 7pm.

Police identified the man but The Phuket News is withholding the man’s names until it has been confirmed that his family have been notified.

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News