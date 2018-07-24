Nakhon Ratchasima: Five-vehicle pileup kills 6 in Northeast

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A violent collision involving three passenger vans, a pickup and an oil truck killed six people and injured many others at a U-turn on the Mitraparp Highway in tambon Makluea Mai of Sung Noen district early Wednesday.
Police were informed of the accident at about 12.50am. It happened on the Bangkok-bound side of the main northeastern highway near Soong-nern Kijvaree Ice Plant Ltd.
Full story: Bangkok Post
PRASIT TANGPRASERT
BANGKOK POST
