Mittaphap Road in Nakhon Ratchasima
Isan

Nakhon Ratchasima: Five-vehicle pileup kills 6 in Northeast

By TN / July 24, 2018

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A violent collision involving three passenger vans, a pickup and an oil truck killed six people and injured many others at a U-turn on the Mitraparp Highway in tambon Makluea Mai of Sung Noen district early Wednesday.

Police were informed of the accident at about 12.50am. It happened on the Bangkok-bound side of the main northeastern highway near Soong-nern Kijvaree Ice Plant Ltd.

Full story: Bangkok Post

PRASIT TANGPRASERT
BANGKOK POST

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close