Prayut Chan-O-Cha in 1st Infantry Regiment's royal guard uniform
News

PM advises detractors to stop reading newspapers for 5 days

By TN / July 24, 2018

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has an advice for people who dislike him. “Stop reading newspapers for five days,” he said, adding that they would start loving him after that.

Addressing a crowd of people during his visit to Ubon Ratchathani for mobile cabinet meeting on Monday, the prime minister said he himself has already stopped reading newspapers.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

