PM advises detractors to stop reading newspapers for 5 days





Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has an advice for people who dislike him. “Stop reading newspapers for five days,” he said, adding that they would start loving him after that.

Addressing a crowd of people during his visit to Ubon Ratchathani for mobile cabinet meeting on Monday, the prime minister said he himself has already stopped reading newspapers.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

