New anti-corruption law now in effect

By TN / July 23, 2018

BANGKOK, 22nd July 2018 (NNT) – Thailand’s new anti-corruption law has officially been brought into force.

The new version of the anti-corruption law was published in the Royal Gazette on July 20.

In this final version, major changes include a provision that allows current members of the Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission to continue their time in office for another seven years or until any of them turns 70 years of age and a provision that empowers the NACC to commence an investigation, file a case and deliver a ruling against judges of the Constitutional Court, officers of any independent organization and holders of political office as well as state officials.

Reporter: Kitti Cheevasittiyanon,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

