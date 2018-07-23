New anti-corruption law now in effect





BANGKOK, 22nd July 2018 (NNT) – Thailand’s new anti-corruption law has officially been brought into force.

The new version of the anti-corruption law was published in the Royal Gazette on July 20.

In this final version, major changes include a provision that allows current members of the Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission to continue their time in office for another seven years or until any of them turns 70 years of age and a provision that empowers the NACC to commence an investigation, file a case and deliver a ruling against judges of the Constitutional Court, officers of any independent organization and holders of political office as well as state officials.

