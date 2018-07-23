Tham Luang survivors to be ordained on July 25th





CHIANG RAI, 23rd July 2018 (NNT) – Twelve of the thirteen Tham Luang survivors will become ordained as Buddhist monks on July 25th for nine days to honor His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Her Majesty Queen Sirikit of the Ninth Reign, and the former Thai Navy Seal, Saman Kunan, who passed away during the rescue mission.

Chiang Rai Governor Prachon Prachsakul and related officials made the announcement to the media today. Director of Mae Sai Hospital Dr. Sirisak Nantha also announced that the 13 survivors have regained their strength at a remarkable rate and thanked the media for respecting the rights and privacy of the 12 young footballers and their coach.

