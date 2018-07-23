Theatre of Dionysus in Athens, Greece
More Than 20 Dead in Athens Wildfires, 69 Injured – Greek Government

By TN / July 23, 2018

The Greek government announced early Tuesday that more than 20 people had been killed in relation to wildfires that broke out near the capital, Athens, on Monday.

Initially, two large forest fires broke out on either side of the capital early Monday, destroying homes and sending people fleeing toward the sea, where they were evacuated by Greek Coast Guard boats. Attica, the larger region surrounding Athens, declared a state of emergency in both its eastern and western portions.

Greece called on the European Union for assistance, and said that Cyprus had offered firefighters to help them battle the blazes and Spain offered to contribute aircraft capable of dropping water on the flames.

