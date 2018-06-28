Greek Prime Minister Tsipras Open to Deal With Merkel to Take Back Migrants

Thursday, June 28, 2018
Refugees and migrants arriving in Greece
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said he was ready to strike a deal with Germany that would speed up migrant deportations to the first port of entry, in an interview out Wednesday.

“We don’t care about the fact that maybe we’ll have some returns from Germany if this will help, in order to give the signal to the smugglers,” he told the Financial Times newspaper.

Tsipras said he believed the existing Dublin regulation, which requires asylum seekers to apply in the first EU country they enter, to be “out of life.”

