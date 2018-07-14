14 People Shot at in Toronto, Gunman Dead: Police





TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Fourteen people, including a young girl, were shot near downtown Toronto, police in the eastern Canadian city said on Sunday night, and the gunman was dead.

The condition of the victims was not known yet, Toronto police said on their Twitter feed.

Reports of gunfire in the city’s Greektown neighborhood began at 10 p.m. local time (0200 GMT Monday), CityNews.com reported.

Witnesses said they heard 25 gunshots, the news website reported.

Paramedics, firefighters and police converged on the shooting in Toronto’s east end, which has many popular restaurants, cafes and shops.

Police said the gunman had used a handgun. Earlier reports said nine people had been shot.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

Note: Canadian police identified Faisal Hussain as the responsible for the Toronto shooting.

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article