At Least 10 Dead, 15 Injured in Toronto Van Attack

Canadian police stated on Monday that at least 10 people had been killed and 15 others injured after a white van drove onto a Toronto sidewalk and ran down pedestrians. One person is in custody at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Officials are currently asking for witnesses to come forward.

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders released a statement late Monday saying that based on witness testimonies it’s “very clear [that] actions definitely looked deliberate” and that police did not have “anything on our files” regarding Minassian. Police have not yet been able to determine a motive.

The incident occurred some 30 kilometers from the city center, where the G7 foreign ministers had a meeting on Monday.

