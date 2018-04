Two men and a woman were on Sunday night (April 23) arrested with methamphetamine pills and Ice worth about 64 million baht in a raid at a rented room in a housing project in Krathum Baen district of Samut Sakhon by police and soldiers.

The drug suspects were identified as Namchai Sae Tia, 43, Panya Sae Sim, 43, and Ms Chananya Boonlert, 20.

By Thai PBS