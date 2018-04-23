Thailand joins flower parade in Netherlands

NOORDWIJK, 23rd April 2018 (NNT) – Thailand’s Nong Nooch Tropical Botanical Garden is taking part in the Bloemencorso Bollenstreek Flowers & Fashion event, the world’s largest flower parade held annually in the Netherlands. The flower parade’s origins date from the end of World War II in the 1940s.

The organizers have chosen Thailand’s Nong Nooch Garden to lead the parade for the second time this year. The theme of the Thai flower parade highlights Thai culture, idealism, beliefs, Buddhism and Thai mythical beasts, and has attracted a large number of spectators and media attention.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand