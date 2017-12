KHON KAEN, 26th December 2017 (NNT) – Tourists have flocked to Khon Kaen province to attend the “Amazing International Flower Festival 2017” where they can admire rare winter flowers.

Organized by the Khon Kaen Municipality, the Amazing International Flower Festival 2017, opened to visitors on December 17th. At least 126,000 people have visited the event so far.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand