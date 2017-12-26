Andaman residents sound new tsunami alarm on anniversary

LOCAL PEOPLE raised concerns about the lack of preparation for tsunami evacuations and regular maintenance of warning systems and evacuation facilities on the eve of the 13th anniversary of the Indian Ocean tsunami yesterday.

Maitree Jongkraijug, a community leader in Ban Namkem in Phang Nga’s Tukua Pa district, said besides his community, there were few communities that arranged regular tsunami evacuation drills, expressing worry that the lack of preparation would endanger people if another tsunami hits Thailand’s Andaman Coast.

Full story: The Nation

By Chularat Saengpassa,

Pratch Rujivanarom

The Nation