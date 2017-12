CHON BURI: A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a foreign suspect who has allegedly claimed to be a police officer to extort or steal money from tourists holidaying in the resort city of Pattaya.

Images of the suspect and a message warning tourists not to fall victim to the man were posted on Pattaya Police’s Facebook page and shared online.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG

BANGKOK POST