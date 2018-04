A total of 242 people were aboard the plane, three of the passengers were slightly injured as a result of the incident.

An Air India airplane entered a turbulence zone while flying from Amritsar to New Delhi on April 19; the violent shaking caused the windowpane to fall out.

“I’ve never come across anything like that. For 10-12 minutes we passed an area of incredibly strong turbulence,” the plane’s pilot said.

